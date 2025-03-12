Free Lunch Cuts Will Leave New York Students Hungry
New York students may struggle to get lunch in the upcoming school year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut two significant programs that provide over $1 billion to help schools and food banks purchase food from local farms and ranches.
The move is expected to significantly impact several schools across the country, including New York.
The Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, which allocated about $660 million to schools and childcare facilities, has been terminated for the 2025 fiscal year. The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, supporting food banks and other feeding organizations, has also been eliminated.
Reduce Federal Spending
These cuts are part of President Trump's efforts to reduce federal spending. But it comes at a time when food banks are experiencing increased demand due to rising food costs.
The decision has raised concerns among school nutrition officials and state leaders, who worry about the impact on access to healthy meals for students and support for local farmers.
Advocates emphasize that school meals are essential for student well-being and academic performance.
The School Nutrition Association (SNA) is rallying supporters in urging Congress to reject proposed cuts
“These proposals would cause millions of children to lose access to free school meals at a time when working families are struggling with rising food costs," said SNA President Shannon Gleave.
States Affected by the Cuts
I'm all for cutting wasteful government spending, but funding to feed kids while supporting local farmers is far from wasteful.
