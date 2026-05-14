Summer mornings just got a whole lot easier

If you’ve ever tried to entertain kids in July and August, you already know — it’s basically a full-time job with no lunch break and a lot of “I’m bored” on repeat.

That’s where the 2026 FREE Kids Summer Series at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford comes in swinging like a superhero with snacks.

This year’s lineup is stacked with family favorites, and the best part? It’s all free. Just pick a morning and go.

Movies run Tuesdays and Wednesdays with two showings each day — 9:30 AM and 9:45 AM.

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What’s playing this summer

The schedule is basically a greatest hits list of kid-friendly chaos, adventure, and animated heroes:

July 7 & 8: A Minecraft Movie / Kung Fu Panda 4

July 14 & 15: Paddington in Peru / The SpongeBob Movie

July 21 & 22: David / The Bad Guys 2

July 28 & 29: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 / The Garfield Movie

August 4 & 5: How to Train Your Dragon / Charlie the Wonderdog

August 11 & 12: The Wild Robot / The Pout-Pout Fish

August 18 & 19: Despicable Me 4 / Harold & the Purple Crayon

August 25 & 26: The King of Kings / Dog Man

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Snack time = the real headliner

Let’s be honest — half the fun is the concessions.

Marquee Cinemas is keeping it budget-friendly this year, too.

READ MORE: Two More Holland Farms Locations Coming to Central New York

Families can grab a $4.50 junior popcorn and drink combo or upgrade to a $8.50 small popcorn and drink combo.

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What parents actually need to know

Location is Orchard 14, 20 Ellinwood Drive, New Hartford, NY.

Seating is general admission only, which basically means the early bird gets the best row.

A movie, a cool theater, a snack deal that doesn’t hurt, and a couple of hours where nobody is asking what’s for lunch yet — honestly, that’s the real feature presentation.