Saturday, September 26th happens to be National Hunting and Fishing Day. New York State is allowing fishers to cast a line without a Fishing License requirement.

The second to last statewide Free Fishing Day in New York's fresh waters for the year. The next date is Veterans Day, November 11th.

No License Required

September 26th and November 11th, the requirement for a freshwater fishing license or recreational marine fishing registration is completely waived for both residents and non-residents.

Get our free mobile app

Kids who are under 16 can always fish for free in New York State.

While there is no license required, there are a few regulations still in place on Free Fishing days.

There are size limits, daily catch limits and protected species rules remain in effect. You can review specific rules directly on the NYS DEC Freshwater Fishing Regulations Page.

Need Fishing Gear?

For anyone that may not own any fishing equipment, you can take advantage of the NYS DEC Fishing Rod Lending Program.

READ MORE: Social Media Buzz Has Central New Yorker's Hopeful For A Toy's "R" Us Location

The program features over 100 participating locations such as many local public libraries, where you can borrow rods, reels, and beginner guides all for free.

A Statewide Initiative

This event is part of Governor Kathy Hochul's "Get Offline, Get Outside" initiative, which encourages statewide residents to step away from screens and enjoy New York's many natural waterways.

They say Baseball is Americas pastime, but some would argue fishing is right up there.

The next and last Free Fishing Day of 2026 happens on November 11th, Veterans Day. So, this Saturday may be the last "nice weather" day here in Central New York to cast a line.

READ MORE: Here's When New York Turns The Clocks Back In 2026

A list of Free Fishing Dates can be found on the NYS DEC Events Calendar.