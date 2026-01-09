At first glance, Governor Kathy Hochul’s childcare proposal sounds amazing — free childcare for kids under five in New York. The headlines make it look like a game-changer for families statewide.

But here’s the reality: if you live outside New York City, the plan barely helps.

Right now, all the attention, funding, and “free” slots are going to NYC families, starting with the 2-Care program for two-year-olds.

Meanwhile, upstate, in the suburbs, and in rural areas, parents are still facing high costs, long waitlists, and limited childcare options.

Nothing in Life is Free

So yes, NYC parents may see “free” care, but someone has to pay. That someone is all of the taxpayers across the state, through income taxes, sales taxes, and other funding streams.

Nothing in government is really free.

Families Left Out

For families outside the five boroughs, this rollout is frustrating.

Pre-K expansion for four-year-olds is planned by 2028–2029, but younger kids still have no universal access. Pilot programs may offer some help, but it’s a far cry from the “free childcare” touted in the headlines.

Bottom line: Right now, “free childcare” is a NYC-only benefit, funded by taxpayers. Families outside the city are left waiting — and the cost of childcare in the rest of New York hasn’t changed.

The promise is statewide eventually, but for now, it’s clear: everyone outside NYC gets left behind, as per usual.

When will the Governor realize there is so much more to the Empire State than just New York City?