Win a Handmade Chicken Coop from Upstate New York; Just Do This
Do you have chickens or have ever thought about raising them? Let's be honest, it's a venture that definitely takes some effort and patience. But with how much it currently costs for a carton of eggs, it's totally worth it.
Especially if you can get your very own chicken coop for FREE!
Un-Clucking Believable!
Argyle Structures, a family run business in Argyle, New York, is showing love to their followers and supporters in the form of a free chicken coop. The brand new, 5' x 6' structure is the perfect size for anyone looking to raise hens in their back yard.
Want a shot to win the coop for yourself? This is all you have to do...
- Like their Facebook Page
- Share their Chicken Coop post
- Comment "done" when you've finished
It's really that simple! Following those 3 easy steps puts you in the drawing to win. Argyle Structures will announce a winner on April 20th with a post on their Facebook page. They will ALSO deliver the coop to your house for free, as long as you live within 50 miles of their location.
What are you waiting for? Share away and join in on the excitement. Every like and comment not only helps you, but supports this local business as well.