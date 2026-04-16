New York Opens Cooling Assistance as Summer Heat Looms

As summer temperatures start creeping up, New York is once again stepping in to help households stay safe and cool.

The state has officially opened applications for its Cooling Assistance program through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), giving eligible residents a shot at getting an air conditioner or fan installed before the worst of the heat hits.

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A Lifeline for Heat-Sensitive Households

The program is aimed at low-income New Yorkers who are most at risk when extreme heat rolls in — including older adults, families with young children, and people with medical conditions that worsen in high temperatures.

If approved, households can receive assistance covering the cost of an air conditioner and installation, or a fan when AC installation isn’t possible.

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Funding is limited and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials say demand tends to spike quickly once applications open, especially as heat waves become more frequent and intense across the state.

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What’s Covered and How It Works

Eligible households may receive one cooling benefit per household. That benefit can cover up to roughly $800 for a portable air conditioner or fan with installation, and up to $1,000 for a wall sleeve unit.

Applications require basic documentation like proof of residency, identification, and household income details.

To see if you qualify and to apply, visit the official HEAP website.