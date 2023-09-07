Central NY Pizzeria Closes after 40 Years, Growing Restaurant Takes Over

Just like their dough, this pizzeria is expanding to a new restaurant you already know and love.

We love seeing local businesses thrive in Central New York, especially when there are good people behind the doors. It's no easy task, but that's still someone living out their dreams a day at a time.

This one's doing so good, they're now opening a second location.

Credit - Fratello's Pizzeria via Facebook Credit - Fratello's Pizzeria via Facebook loading...

Congrats Fratello's!

Frattello's Pizza Inc. announced on Facebook they are expanding and taking over the Four Seasons Pizzeria location in Marcy. This is BIG NEWS for pizza lovers.

Over the next couple weeks we will be getting things ready for an exciting opening day. We are looking forward to serving the Marcy area.

Though they have yet to set an opening date, Fratello's says to keep an eye on their social pages for time in the future.

Credit - Google Maps Credit - Google Maps loading...

Honoring Four Seasons

Though it is great to see Fratello's growing, it is sad to see a long-standing pizzeria close after such a long time. The owners have been operating the shop for 40 years, of which Fratello's said was truly a testament to their greatness.

We would like to thank Ray for everything he's done!! Ray is a great guy that has put hard work into his business for many years... I'm sure the Marcy area feels the same for his commitment and appreciates everything he has done. Thank you Ray!!

The hard working employees haven't been forgotten either. According to their post, a mixture of both Fratello's Frankfort staff and current Four Season's staff will be working together at the grand opening.

They aren't the only pizzeria expanding in the area...

Credit - BJ Evans via Facebook Credit - BJ Evans via Facebook loading...

Tony's Pizzeria & Deli - Clinton, New York

BJ Evans, Owner of Tony's Pizzeria & Deli, recently announced the grand opening of his newest location in Clinton. With two other growing locations under his belt, he thought it was the perfect time to open a third in a great community.

Couldn't wait any longer to make some pizza! Shout out to our awesome staff and my family for taking this journey with me!

It's located at 41 College Street, at the former Tony's Pizzeria that has been on the corner of Franklin Ave for years. With people already aware of the "Tony's" name, why not take over the pizzeria and manage it through your own vision.

It's truly an exciting time for business in Central New York. Best of luck to Fratello's, Ray from Four Season's and Tony's Pizzeria in their future endeavors.

Here's 7 New York State Pizza Shops That Were Declared The Very Best In America Yelp updates its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the United States every year. New York State didn't land Number One on the list, but we did get 7 different shoutouts. Here's a look at those 7 New York State pizzeria's that made the magical pizza list:



11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try If you love eating pizza, and you have a pretty big stomach, have you ever considered taking part in a pizza eating competition? You should check out some of these pizza eating challenges scattered all over New York State.

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62:

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken Have you ever watched Man v. Food? If so, have you ever wondered where across New York State the show has visited? What food challenges were featured?

So far New York State has been featured in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9. Through all of those seasons, Man vs. Food has visited New York State 21 times and counting. Here's a look at all the challenges, cities, and restaurants featured: