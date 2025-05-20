What's wrong with people?

The Franklin Hotel, a beloved family-owned business in downtown Rome, New York is missing more than just holiday spirit. Someone stole all of their cherished Christmas decorations—yes, all of them—and the loss goes far beyond tinsel and lights.

According to the family, the decorations weren’t just seasonal fluff. Many held deep sentimental value and had been part of the hotel’s holiday tradition for years.

"These decorations weren’t just festive items for the holidays, they were part of the Franklin Hotel story," the owners shared on social media.

From vintage ornaments to festive displays that welcomed guests every December, the stolen items had become a familiar sight for locals and visitors alike. The kind of decorations that made you smile when you walked in from the cold.

"They’ve brought joy to our customers, our staff, and our community for generations, and it’s heartbreaking to see them gone."

Grinch Steals Sentimental Christmas Decorations from CNY Business What is wrong with people? A Grinch stole sentimental Christmas decorations from the Franklin Hotel in Rome, and the owners are hoping the community can help get them back. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Theft Reported to Police

Now, instead of holiday cheer, the hotel is left with a feeling of shock—and a strong sense of disappointment.

The theft has been reported to the Rome Police Department, and if anyone has any information, no matter how small, they are asked to please contact them directly.

"Your help could make a big difference in recovering these meaningful pieces of our history."

It wasn't just the Christmas decorations that were stolen, either. Several round chafing pans, a number of Tiffany-style ceiling fixtures, and a champagne fountain were also taken. "They are fancier items that we use for weddings."

This Grinch took more than just Christmas decor—they took part of a community tradition and the owners are hoping that same community can help get it all back.

"We’re hopeful that, with your help, we’ll be able to bring the spirit of our holiday season back."

