The Frankfort Police Department is sporting a fresh new look. To mark a major chapter of growth and community unity, the department has officially unveiled a brand-new uniform patch.

New Badge Backstory

The redesign comes on the heels of a massive milestone for the area.

READ MORE: Fall, Meet Winter: Snow Has Arrived In New York State

Back in January 2025, the department successfully consolidated to become the sole police agency for the entire township, including the Village of Frankfort.

Alongside this structural change, the agency expanded its operations to provide round-the-clock, 365-day protection and tremendous leap forward since 2019.

Department leaders felt it was the perfect time to rebrand and reflect this unified identity.

Facebook/Town of Frankfort Police Department Facebook/Town of Frankfort Police Department

What Each Piece Means

Every element of the new patch tells a story about both the nation and the local region.

Get our free mobile app

Classic symbols of patriotism, strength, and courage are front and center, featuring the American flag and the national bird, the bald eagle.

However, the design is deeply rooted right here in the Mohawk Valley. It incorporates local geography with a nod to the water landscape and the Railroad Street bridge near the Frankfort Marina.

READ MORE: Healthier Students, Easier Access: Inside Oneonta High's Partnership With Bassett

For local residents and officers, the imagery hits close to home; bald eagles are a familiar sight, frequently spotted soaring over the Erie Canal.

Department's Commitment

As the department continues to protect and serve around the clock, this new patch stands as a proud symbol of progress and community connection.

Department leaders shared their gratitude, thanking the wonderful community for its ongoing support throughout the transition.