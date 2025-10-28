For generations of Central New Yorkers, there’s a special place where winters meant skiing and snow tubing, and summers meant mini-golf and batting cages. That chapter is coming to an end.

After more than 60 years, a long-loved recreational spot is closing its doors for good.

John Goodfellow, the longtime owner, put the 13.5-acre property up for sale earlier this year, and a buyer has been found—though the sale is still pending.

The new owners plan to use the land for something entirely different, so the site will no longer operate as the year-round play space families have cherished.

Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center Closing

The property, known as Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center in Fayetteville, has been a local fixture for decades. Its roots stretch back to 1962, when a simple rope tow first went up the hill, followed by skiing a year later under the name 90 Acres Four Seasons.

By the late 1970s, it became Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center, adding snowmaking in 1974 and expanding into a full seasonal playground. Winter visitors flocked for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, while warmer months offered mini-golf, a driving range, soccer, and batting cages.

"While this marks the end of an incredible chapter, we want to express our deepest gratitude to all who made Four Seasons so special," a message on the Four Seasons website read. "From all of us at Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center, thank you for the memories, the laughter, and the years of fun."

For those wanting a keepsake, the center is selling its equipment on Fridays from 2–5 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

It’s a final chance to take home a piece of a place that shaped countless Central New York winters and summers before it closes for good on November 15.

