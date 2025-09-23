Step inside the newest restaurant in Central New York.

The Forest Grill at Point Place Casino in Bridgeport officially opens on November 19, bringing a rustic, farm-to-fork vibe that focuses on hearty comfort food, creative drinks, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The menu is packed with standout dishes, from Parker House Rolls and Campfire Spinach Artichoke Dip to Maple Miso Salmon, Braised Short Rib, and New York Strip and Ribeye Steaks.

And don’t skip dessert—think Brookies, fresh-baked Peach and Blueberry Pie, and craft ice cream.

The drinks are just as creative, with cocktails featuring herbal smoke, foraged fruits, and local Central New York beers.

Syracuse Native Running the Kitchen

Running the kitchen is Syracuse native Josh White, a SUNY Cobleskill grad with years of experience at local favorites like LM Social and Onondaga Country Club.

“The Forest Grill and our new hotel will make Point Place Casino a true destination,” said Jerry Marrello, VP of Regional Casinos for Turning Stone Enterprises. “We can’t wait to welcome guests from near and far for a stay, a meal, or just a great time.”

$50 Million Expansion

The Forest Grill is part of Point Place Casino’s exciting $50 million expansion, and it’s not just about the food. There’s a brand-new 99-room lodge-style hotel opening at the same time, with reservations already available.

This expansion continues the Oneida Indian Nation’s commitment to investing in the region, building on previous projects like Turning Stone Evolution and the Verona Collective dispensaries.