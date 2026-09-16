Ford has issued a major safety recall affecting over 220,000 F-150 pickup trucks due to a potentially dangerous manufacturing defect involving the fuel tank.

The manufacturing issue could lead to stalled trucks or even fire hazards for New York State Drivers.

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The recall spans model years from 2023 through 2027 and if your truck is being recalled, you'll be notified in the coming weeks.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

Recall Details

Ford F-150 pickup trucks from the 2023 through 2027 model years are being recalled, specifically those built between January 4th of 2023 and August 27th of this year.

The issue has to do with the fuel tank.

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Ford says the front fuel tank mounting straps may not have been properly engaged or secured to the vehicle's frame rail during assembly.

A shifting or loose tank can damage fuel lines, leading to fuel leaks which may cause the engine to stall unexpectedly.

Escaping gasoline or vapor near hot exhaust components or sparks from a dragging tank creates a significant fire risk.

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In the worst-case scenario, the fuel tank could completely detach from the vehicle while driving, creating a dangerous obstacle for trailing traffic.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

What Ford is Doing

Authorized Ford or Lincoln dealerships will inspect the fuel tank mounting straps and properly reinstall or replace them as necessary, completely free of charge.

Official owner notification letters are scheduled to begin mailing out on September 21, 2026.

Ford's internal recall tracking number is 26S69, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign number is 26V578.

Is Your Truck Recalled?

If you drive a recent F-150 within this model range, you can check if your specific vehicle is impacted by heading to the NHTSA website or Ford's owner support website and entering your Vehicle Identification Number.

You can also reach out to Ford customer service directly at 1-866-436-7332 for more information.