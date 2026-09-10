If you’ve been to The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, you already know this isn’t exactly your average day at the zoo. And somehow, owner Jeff Taylor keeps finding ways to make it even bigger.

What started with just a few animals — some of which Taylor originally gave his kids as birthday gifts — has grown into a full-blown wildlife destination with a walk-through zoo, a drive-thru safari, animal encounters, and The Haven, a resort and event space.

TSM TSM

And Now... An Indoor Aquarium?

Taylor is going back to an idea he had several years ago — an indoor aquarium called Forbidden Jungle.

The idea is to create another major attraction at The Wild where visitors can experience aquatic life without worrying about whether it's 20 degrees outside or snowing sideways.

Get our free mobile app

And knowing Taylor, this probably won't be your basic room with a few fish tanks. Take a look at his vision for what's to come.

The Wild Keeps Getting Wilder

Just look at how much has happened already.

The Wild added its drive-thru safari, giving visitors the chance to see animals from the comfort of their cars or take a ride on The Beast.

TSM TSM

The Haven

Then came The Haven, which turned the property into a place where you can actually get married, hold an event, watch a concert, or spend the night surrounded by wildlife.

READ MORE: Sleep With Wolves in Central New York? Fur Real!

READ MORE: Flock to The Wild Animal Park For New Flamingo Encounters

There are luxury bungalows overlooking lions and tigers, African safari tents, and more accommodations on the way, including wolf den cottages.

Sleep with Lion & Tigers for Once in Lifetime Experience in CNY You can sleep with lions or tigers for a once in a lifetime experience. It's at The Haven resort in Chittenango, New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

From Birthday Gifts to Forbidden Jungle

There's no shortage of big plans at The Wild, and if the past is any indication, Taylor isn't exactly the type to think small.

What started with a handful of animals has turned into one of Central New York's most unique attractions — and apparently, he's still not done yet.

17 Wild & Fun Activities to Do at The Wild Park in Chittenango Get the most out of your trip at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango by enjoying these 17 wild and fund activities. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams