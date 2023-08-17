Coolest Senior Pictures of All Time on Oneida Lake Worth Getting Wet For
School hasn't even started yet in Central New York but the senior pictures have already begun. This could be one of the coolest of all time and totally worth getting wet for.
Christina Wall has been taking photos for more than a decade. But one recent senior shoot had her doing something new and the results are stunning.
Water & Football TikTok Trend
It all began with a text from Dedrea DiCastro asking about senior photos for her son, Rinaldo who attend Rome Free Academy. But instead of the photos Wall normally takes, Rinaldo wanted something a little different.
He wanted something he saw on TikTok of a lady standing up to her waist in the middle of a lake taking football photos.
Won't Get Wet
Wall admits to not really getting the idea Rinaldo had but says she agreed to make his vision come to life There were some limitations though. Wall didn't want to actually get in the water.
Dedrea said “you don’t have to get in there” and I replied “I had no plans on it.”
The DiCastro’s came to the shoot prepared with smoke bombs, a plastic long pipe, a floating device, towels, and most importantly Dad. Who else was going to get in the water and set the smoke bombs off?
The shoot started with Wall on the beach and Rinaldo in the water.
Worth Getting Wet For
During the shoot at Oneida Lake, Wall reminded the family she wasn’t getting into the water. However, by the end she had waded in up to her shorts to take a few more shots. And those pictures were worth getting wet for. They should be on the cover of ESPN Magazine.
This was his vision. I just made it happen.
Check out more of Christina Wall's work on Facebook or on Christinawall.com.