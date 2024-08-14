6 Food Vendors Out, 18 New Ones Moving In at New York State Fair

Say goodbye to wine slushies and kangaroo spiedies. 6 vendors will not return to the New York State Fair this year. However, 18 new places are moving in.

There will be more than 100 vendors with plenty of delicious options to chose from at the Fair in Syracuse, New York. Just not some of the familiar favorites you've enjoyed over the years.

Vendors Not Returning

6 fair favorites will not return to this year's fair including the famous wine slushies at Coyote Moon Vineyards or the kangaroo speidies at Carr's Cove according to Syracuse.com.

Carr’s Cove

Our Vegan Corner

Gyro and Souvlaki

Coyote Moon Vineyards

International House of Grilling

Pizza Hut

New Vendors Coming In

18 new food vendors will offer everything from hot dogs and hamburgers to caviar and chocolate fountains.

546 Chicken and Waffles

Bees and Thanks You

Big G’s

Bob Barker’s Famous Hot Dogs and Coneys

Buffalo Chicken Wing

Chocolate Treat

DiLena’s Dolcini

Generation Concessions

GoldenKDog

Happy L/Hanwen Liang

Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food

JP Wilson Enterprise

Kona Ice of Liverpool

Oyster Patty

Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice and Gelato

Soul Brother’s Tacos

Tacos Las Grigas

The Saucy Sandwich

Fair Finder

You can use the Fair Finder interactive map to discover all types of food options and vendor locations throughout the fairgrounds.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 to Monday, September 2. Learn more at NYSfair.ny.gov.

