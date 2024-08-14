6 Food Vendors Out, 18 New Ones Moving In at New York State Fair
Say goodbye to wine slushies and kangaroo spiedies. 6 vendors will not return to the New York State Fair this year. However, 18 new places are moving in.
There will be more than 100 vendors with plenty of delicious options to chose from at the Fair in Syracuse, New York. Just not some of the familiar favorites you've enjoyed over the years.
Vendors Not Returning
6 fair favorites will not return to this year's fair including the famous wine slushies at Coyote Moon Vineyards or the kangaroo speidies at Carr's Cove according to Syracuse.com.
Carr’s Cove
Our Vegan Corner
Gyro and Souvlaki
Coyote Moon Vineyards
International House of Grilling
Pizza Hut
READ MORE: Four New Pizza Creations & Fan-Favorites Return To New York State Fair
New Vendors Coming In
18 new food vendors will offer everything from hot dogs and hamburgers to caviar and chocolate fountains.
546 Chicken and Waffles
Bees and Thanks You
Big G’s
Bob Barker’s Famous Hot Dogs and Coneys
Buffalo Chicken Wing
Chocolate Treat
DiLena’s Dolcini
Generation Concessions
GoldenKDog
Happy L/Hanwen Liang
Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food
JP Wilson Enterprise
Kona Ice of Liverpool
Oyster Patty
Sicilian Breeze Italian Ice and Gelato
Soul Brother’s Tacos
Tacos Las Grigas
The Saucy Sandwich
READ MORE: Let The Sculpting Begin! 800 Pounds Of Butter Arrives At New York State Fair
Fair Finder
You can use the Fair Finder interactive map to discover all types of food options and vendor locations throughout the fairgrounds.
The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 to Monday, September 2. Learn more at NYSfair.ny.gov.
Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams