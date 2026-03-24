The Jetsons Might Be Closer to Reality

Ever catch yourself daydreaming about ordering a flying taxi like you see in old *Jetsons* cartoons? Well, that fantasy might not be too far off — especially if you live in Central New York.

Buckle up, because the skies above Syracuse could soon be buzzing with futuristic aircraft.

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Flying Taxis Coming to CNY

Syracuse Airport has been selected as one of just eight test sites in the nation to take part in a federal pilot program aimed at advancing next‑generation aircraft technologies.

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This isn’t just tinkering around with cool toys — it’s part of a big push by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to safely integrate things like electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft into everyday use.

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Cargo & Passenger Deliveries

If you’re wondering what that means, think of it as ultra‑modern air taxis — small, electrically powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically like a helicopter but fly forward like an airplane.

These electric-powered lift aircraft are being designed to whisk passengers on short regional hops, deliver cargo, or even serve in emergencies, all while potentially cutting down on road congestion and travel times.

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eVTOL Testing

The pilot program, formally called the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), is intended to pair cities, states, and private industry partners so regulators can test how these new aircraft operate alongside conventional aircraft in U.S. airspace.

It’s a big step toward writing the rules that will let this tech take off safely — literally.

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For Syracuse and the surrounding region, it’s a chance to be on the front lines of aviation innovation.

Local officials say decades of investment in airspace infrastructure have positioned Central New York as ready for this kind of futuristic project.

"Programs like this drive regional economic development, attract new investment, and help position our community at the forefront of the next generation of aerospace technology,” said Jason Terreri, Executive Director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

We may not be ordering flying taxis via an app like Uber yet, but this pilot program is a sign that the future is nearer than we think.