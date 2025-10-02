Central New York can officially brag—one of the country’s best cider destinations is right here.

The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard in Fly Creek, New York, was ranked #3 in the nation by USA Today, standing out among more than 1,000 hard cideries across the United States.

The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been a local favorite for generations, operating since 1856. Three generations of the Michaels family have preserved this historic site, ensuring it continues to welcome visitors with its unique charm and variety of offerings.

When you visit, you’re in for a treat—literally. From rich fudge and freshly baked cookies to traditional dumplings, there’s something sweet (or savory) for everyone. And of course, the real star is the cider.

Whether you prefer the classic hard cider or a refreshing alcohol-free version, the Mill makes it easy to enjoy the iconic taste of Upstate New York in whatever style you like.

Top Destination for Cider Lovers

Fly Creek has a reputation for excellence. Last year, it even snagged the #1 spot nationally, and despite challenges like the 2021 pandemic, the Michaels family kept the Mill thriving.

Their dedication to quality and to the community has helped the Mill remain a top destination for cider lovers, earning this year’s impressive #3 ranking.

The Mill is open daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM through December, so it’s a perfect spot to soak in the historic atmosphere, sample treats, and even watch cider pressing in action.

For more details, including the cider pressing schedule, check out flycreekcidermill.com. And if you want to see the full list of Top 10 cideries in the country, USA Today has you covered.