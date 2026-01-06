If you’ve been feeling like this flu season is hitting harder than usual, you’re not imagining it.

New York is seeing record numbers of flu cases in 2025‑26 — over 71,000 in a single week alone — which is more than any week in the state’s history.

Hospitalizations are climbing just as fast, surpassing peaks from previous seasons. Even compared to last year, which was already rough, illnesses and hospital visits have roughly doubled so far, according to the Department of Health.

New York Hardest Hit

Nationally, it’s not much better.

Across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) flu cases are spiking, with millions of Americans sick, tens of thousands hospitalized, and thousands of deaths already reported.

Here in New York, things feel particularly intense. The dominant strain — Influenza A H3N2, specifically the fast-spreading subclade K — is the main culprit, mirroring what’s happening across the country.

In fact, New York has been among the hardest-hit states in terms of both cases and hospitalizations, according to the CDC Flu View map.

Why is it Worse This Year

So why does this season feel worse than usual?

Part of it is timing — the flu started earlier than normal and surged quickly during holiday travel and gatherings.

Another factor is vaccines. A new subvariant of H3N2 means this year’s shot isn’t as perfectly matched as health officials would like, and vaccination rates are lower than ideal, which makes it easier for the virus to spread.

Hospitals are feeling the strain, too. With patient numbers climbing faster than in recent years, healthcare systems are working overtime to keep up.

Bottom line: this flu season is already one for the record books, both in New York and nationally.

Staying up-to-date on vaccinations, practicing good hygiene, and seeking care early if you get sick are more important than ever.