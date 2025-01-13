Flu And Cold Medication Sold By New York Chain Store Could Make You Sicker

We are the height of cold and flu season. If you bought medicine at one New York chain grocery store, you may want to see if the meds were just recalled.

Costco is recalling its Kirkland brand of flu and cold medicine due to potential foreign material contamination. Costco has recalled boxes of its Kirkland Signature Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion due to the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination, a released statement read.

The medication in question was sold between October 30th 2024, and November 30th 2024. The affected boxes have a lot code of P140082.

Do not use any remaining product marked with the above lot code; return the item to your local Costco for a full refund.

Costco is urging consumers who bought the medicine to stop using it and return the product to their local Costco for a full refund.

According to the Costco website, two Costco stores currently operate in Upstate New York. Those locations include the Rochester store on Westfall Road and a store in Camillus, Onondaga County, just west of Syracuse. Other than that, there are 19 locations total in New York.

If consumers have any questions, they can call 1-800-426-9391 or email them at complaints-inquiries@lnkintl.com.

The Cold and Flu Widespread in New York: Here’s How to Tell the Difference

While winter typically sees increasing cases of the common cold, the flu, RSV, and COVID-19; there has also been a rise in pneumonia and whooping cough cases this year. The Oneida County Health Department says the surge in such cases is likely due to the holidays, where people gather in close proximity and spread germs.

You can read more on how 2025 is shaping up from WIBX.

