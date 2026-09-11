The Floyd Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up for its essential annual routine maintenance.

Floyd Hydrant flushing will begin Saturday September 12 at 8:00 AM.

Crews will be out and about flushing fire hydrants across the Town of Floyd.

What To Expect

While the hydrant flushes are vital for ensuring a safe and reliable water supply, residents should expect temporary changes like increased street runoff and slightly reduced water pressure while the lines are cleared.

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During and shortly after the flushing process, you might notice your taps running a bit cloudy or rust colored.

This is completely normal and simply caused by natural sediment being stirred up in the water mains.

Things To Know

The Floyd Fire Department has some tips for residents.

Run your taps: Let a cold-water faucet or an outside hose bib run until the water clears up, which usually takes anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours.

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Hold off on laundry: Avoid washing clothes while the water is discolored to prevent stubborn rust stains on your favorite garments and linens.

Play it safe: Avoid drinking the water until it runs completely clear and keep children and pets well away from active flushing sites due to high water pressure.

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Who to Contact

The fire department and town officials appreciate the patience and cooperation as they work to keep the local water system safe and strong.

If your water remains discolored for an extended period or you have any lingering concerns, you can reach out directly to the Town of Floyd Water Department at 315-865-4256 extension 24.