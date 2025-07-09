If you’re looking for something truly one-of-a-kind to experience this summer in Central New York, mark your calendar for Saturday, August 23rd. That's when the Flotsam River Circus is floating into Rome, and you won’t want to miss it.

What Is the Flotsam River Circus?

This isn’t your typical circus. Flotsam is a wild and whimsical troupe of musicians, circus performers, and puppeteers who travel by handmade raft, performing free shows in waterfront towns all along the Erie Canal and Hudson River during the summer. That’s right — they’re literally bringing the circus by boat, and it’s as magical as it sounds.

Where and When to Catch the Show

The show in Rome will take place at Bellamy Harbor Park, just west of the Mill Street Bridge. If you’re not sure where to go, just look for the most unusual “boat” on the canal. The performance kicks off at 6:30PM and wraps up before 8:00PM, making it a perfect evening outing for families, couples, or anyone who loves a good dose of creativity and community.

While the event is totally free to attend, donations are encouraged to help keep the show afloat — literally. Flotsam is a registered non-profit, and a suggested donation of $10 to $25 per person helps support their journey. They’ll happily take cash, or you can Venmo them at @rivercircus (and yes, it’s tax-deductible!).

Tips for a Great Viewing Experience

A few pro tips if you’re planning to go: bring a blanket or lawn chair, come early to grab a good spot, and if you can, carpool, bike, or walk — parking near the harbor can be tight. Thinking of arriving by boat? Cool — but know that the show is best viewed from land, and the crew kindly asks that no boats position themselves behind the performers during the show.

This stop in Rome is just one part of Flotsam’s epic 600+ mile journey in celebration of the Erie Canal’s Bicentennial, with performances planned all the way to New York City. It’s art, storytelling, music, and circus rolled into one joyful, floating adventure. You can see their full tour schedule at rivercircus.com.

