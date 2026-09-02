Flooding Temporarily Closes Gates at New York State Fair

If you were planning to head to the New York State Fair today, you may want to hold off before getting in the car.

Flooding on the Fairgrounds has forced officials to temporarily close the gates while crews work to address the damage and make conditions safe enough for fairgoers to return.

The Fair posted an update on social media, saying the gates are temporarily closed while they mitigate flood damage across the grounds.

Wilson Phillips Concert Postponed

The flooding is already having an impact on today's entertainment schedule.

Wilson Phillips was scheduled to take the Chevy Court stage at 1 PM as part of Wednesday's Women’s Day festivities, but that concert has now been postponed. A new time has not yet been announced.

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The trio, best known for hits including “Hold On,” “Release Me” and “You’re in Love,” was one of the big afternoon draws at Chevy Court today.

Every Free Concert at the 2026 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

What About the Rest of the Day?

For now, the key word is temporary.

Fair officials say they hope to reopen the gates as soon as possible, so this does not necessarily mean the entire day at the Fair is canceled.

However, with the grounds currently closed, anyone planning to attend should expect delays and possible schedule changes until the flooding is under control.

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If you’re heading to the Fair today, your best bet is to check for updates before leaving home rather than showing up at the gates and finding them closed.

Fair officials are encouraging everyone to text NYSF to 888777 to receive emergency alerts and updates directly by text.