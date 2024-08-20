More Major Flooding in Several Central & Upstate New York Towns

Here we go again. Heavy rain caused more flooding in Central and Upstate New York.

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl did a number on the Empire State in July. Severe thunderstorms dumped so much rain that Lowville, New York was underwater. More than a month later the town is flooded again.

Destruction in Lowville

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in Lowville from Hurricane Beryl flooding cars, homes, roads, and even the school.

Water Rushes Through Streets

Water gushed through the streets in the Tug Hill area.

Cars Submerged

Jeb's Restaurant saw 7 inches of water, leaving cars in the parking lot submerged.

Fairgrounds Under Water

Water flowed through the Lewis County Fairgrounds, one week before the fair was set to open.

Lowville School Flooded

It's a good thing school is out for the summer. The halls of Lowville school were filled with several inches of water.

Football Field Flooded

The school's football field, that just had new turf put in, was also under water.

Football Field Floods AGAIN

Just as school is about to begin the football field flooded again.

Hospital Parking Lot Floods

The parking lot of the Lowville hospital was more like a raging river than a place to park.

Tagasoke Campground

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in the Camden area, closing several roads.

Tagasoke Campground, on the banks of Fish Creek in Taberg, also started to flood.

Connecticut Flooding

The flooding was so bad in Oxbow, Connecticut two women were killed after being swept away in the raging waters.

First Responders and even strangers were helping rescue people from the historic flash flooding.

