Warm temperatures and heavy rain could cause trouble in New York.

Up to an inch of rain is coming, which could raise river and stream levels and cause ice jam flooding.

An ice jam, or ice dam, happens when chunks of ice clump together to block the flow of a river. This can cause flooding in communities near the river.

Flood Watch in New York

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Western New York, the northern Finger Lakes, northern Central NY and the Tug Hill Plateau of the North Country from Tuesday afternoon (3/4) through Thursday afternoon (3/6).

"A storm system will track into the Great Lakes region leading to a warm up with rain Wednesday into Wednesday night."

With temps nearing 50 and all that snow from the past few months, it’s bound to melt—and it has to go somewhere.

Find the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground

Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place

Make an itemized list of all valuables and keep it in a safe place

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water.

Have a plan for your pets

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment

Keep your vehicle gassed up. If power goes out, gas stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days.

Keep sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber handy for emergency waterproofing

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain, mainly after 5 AM. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 7 AMm. High near 53.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 40.

Thursday: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday: A chance of snow showers in the morning, possibly mixing with rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. .

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

