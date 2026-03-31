If April showers bring May flowers, Central New York is about to see a ton of flowers… and maybe a few flooded streets.

A flood watch is in effect from 8 AM Tuesday (3/31) through Wednesday evening (4/1) thanks to a mix of rain and melting snow.

This watch covers Northern and Southern Oneida County.

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What Could Happen

If you live near rivers, creeks, or other low-lying areas, keep an eye out.

Rain and snowmelt may push rivers, creeks, and streams over their banks. Low spots could flood, and excessive runoff could cause problems in flood-prone areas.

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Keep checking forecasts and be ready for possible Flood Warnings. If you live in an area prone to flooding, have a plan so you can act fast if water rises.

Do NOT drive through flooded streets. You don't know how deep the water is or what is floating below the surface.

READ MORE: Traffic Nightmare Incoming - Central New York Roads Under Construction

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Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 PM, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 PM. High near 68.

Tuesday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 8 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A chance of rain after 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.