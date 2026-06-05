Concerns Over “Floating Solar” Plan

There’s a new energy debate brewing in Albany, and it involves more than just solar panels on rooftops or open fields—this time, it’s about putting them on New York’s waterways.

State Sen. Joseph Griffo is speaking out after Senate Bill 4571 was recently passed by the Senate Majority, a proposal that would create a state-funded program supporting “floating solar” installations on lakes, rivers, and reservoirs.

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“Covering Our Waterways Is the Wrong Direction”

In a strongly worded statement, Griffo pushed back on the idea, saying the state is already pursuing what he calls an “unrealistic, unreasonable and unaffordable energy agenda.”

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He pointed to concerns about solar development on farmland and said expanding that approach to waterways raises even bigger questions.

“Now, they want to do the same with our waterways,” Griffo said, referring to the new proposal.

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What the Bill Would Do

According to the legislation, the plan would establish a state-funded program to help subsidize floating solar projects across open water.

Supporters say it’s another tool for expanding renewable energy.

READ MORE: John Rich Calls Out Governor in New York Solar Expansion Debate

Opponents argue the impact could be far-reaching, especially for communities that rely on those waters for recreation, business, and daily use.

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Concerns Over Environment, Access, and Safety

Griffo says the proposal raises serious environmental and public health concerns, along with potential economic impacts.

He warned that covering large stretches of water with solar arrays could interfere with aquatic ecosystems, disrupt habitats, and limit access for businesses and residents who depend on open waterways.

“While I support a diversified energy portfolio, it should never come at the expense of our environment, local tourism, recreation, or the safety of our communities."

Griffo vows to continue pushing for what he describes as a more “reasonable, realistic and affordable” approach to meeting New York’s energy needs while keeping waterways open and accessible.

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Floating Solar in Cohoes

The City of Cohoes is developing one of the first municipally owned floating solar arrays in the nation.

Over 8,000 solar panels will be located on the drinking water reservoir, and it's expected to produce enough electricity to power all city buildings each year, with extra energy potentially going to other local needs.

Because it floats, the system also helps reduce water evaporation and can improve water quality by limiting algae growth.