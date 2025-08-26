If you’re looking for a Halloween adventure that mixes family fun with a little bit of spooky excitement, Animal Adventure Park has just the thing.

What to Expect at Flashlight Safari

Flashlight Safari is back this October, and it’s the kind of event that makes you see animals in a whole new way. Every Friday and Saturday evening throughout the month, from 6PM to 10PM, guests are invited to explore the park after dark. The lights are dimmed low, and that’s when the real magic begins. Lions, wolves, and other animals that tend to lounge during the day suddenly spring to life under the night sky. Families bring their flashlights and their curiosity, and kids are encouraged to dress up in costume for an extra festive twist.

READ MORE: Your Official Guide To Utica's Oktoberfest Celebration 2025

Of course, what’s Halloween without treats? The snack shack will be serving up the usual menu plus some extra fall favorites. Whether it’s something warm to sip or a seasonal bite, it makes the perfect fuel for wandering through the park. Regular admission prices apply, and season passes are valid for these evenings, so for many families it’s as easy as showing up with flashlights in hand.

Trick-or-Treat Days: October 18th and 19th

But the after-dark fun isn’t the only reason to plan a visit in October. The park is also hosting two special Trick or Treat days, on October 18th and October 19th. From 10 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon, little ghouls and goblins can put on their costumes, grab a candy bag, and wander through a series of themed stations across the park. After 1 o’clock, the park opens for general admission, so visitors who just want a regular day with the animals can still stop by.

How to Get Tickets and Reserve Your Spot

Tickets for the morning Trick or Treat events must be purchased in advance, as capacity is limited, though members can attend without reserving ahead. Volunteers are also welcome to host candy stations, making this a true event that’s fun for adults too.

Step Inside New South American Exhibit at Wild Animal Park It's finally done! After more than a year of construction, the South American exhibit is complete at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, New York. Take a look at the expansion that includes 6 new exhibits for 7 different species. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams