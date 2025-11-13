As the chill of winter settles over Central New York, excitement is building for The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. Known for giving visitors a chance to get up close with incredible creatures, from penguins and giraffes to sloths, otters, rhinos, and capybaras, now something new is coming.

Last year, we experienced the capybara encounter for our anniversary, and it was absolutely unforgettable.

These gentle, curious creatures are surprisingly personable, and being able to interact with them gave us a whole new appreciation for the park’s commitment to hands-on, meaningful wildlife experiences.

Flamingo Encounters

The park is now offering a new Flamingo Encounter, letting guests get up close with these elegant, colorful birds while learning all about their fascinating behaviors.

Perfect for kids ages 4 and up and private groups of up to six, these encounters can be booked now, making a unique early holiday gift that combines connection, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Winter Wonderland of Lights

The fun doesn’t stop there.

The Winter Wonderland of Lights opens on November 26, featuring sparkling light displays, Santa and his baby kangaroo helper, and all your favorite seasonal treats.

The animals who don’t mind the cooler weather will also be out and about, making the Wild Animal Park a perfect place to enjoy holiday magic and wildlife encounters this season.

