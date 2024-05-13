Why Are Flags at Half Staff in New York

Why are flags being flown at half-mast all week in New York?

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff starting at sunrise on May 13 through interment in honor of New York State Thruway Authority employee Vincent “Vinny” Giammarva.

Giammarva was a Construction Equipment Operator Heavy in the Henrietta Maintenance Section, who was fatally injured in a work zone in the Town of Chili on May 9.

“Our hearts are with the Giammarva family as they grieve the senseless loss of their husband and father,” Governor Hochul said. “Our thruway workers deserve our courtesy as drivers – their lives depend on us. New Yorkers should remain alert, slow down and move over when approaching a work zone.”

Struck by Tractor Trailer

The New York Thruway Authority said Giammarva was struck by a tractor trailer while setting up a work zone on I-90. Another colleague was also hit and sustained serious injuries.

"Our Maintenance employees embody the heart and soul of this organization. Roadside workers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road."

Investigation Continues

The New York State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

"The entire Thruway family is in mourning and our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of everyone involved."

Giammarva was a 19-year employee of the New York State Thruway Authority. He leaves behind his wife, two children and many loved ones.