One Central New York resident got quite the wildlife surprise this week when a rarely seen animal made an appearance in a local yard.

Mallory Faro captured a video of what she described as a “fisher cat” chasing a squirrel around a tree off of Tilden Avenue in New Hartford, calling the encounter “so crazy” and noting it was the first time she had ever seen one in person.

No word on if fisher cat actually caught the squirrel.

Not a Cat

Despite the name, the “fisher cat” isn’t a cat at all. It’s actually a member of the weasel family known simply as a fisher.

These carnivorous mammals are known for their sleek, dark fur, bushy tails, and agile climbing skills.

Male fishers can grow up to nearly four feet long and weigh up to 13 pounds. Females are typically smaller, weighing about half as much.

Native to New York

Fishers are native to New York and commonly found in wooded areas in the northern, eastern, and southeastern parts of the state. However, their range is expanding, and more sightings are being reported across Central and Western New York.

Fishers are omnivores—eating small animals, carrion, insects, berries, and mushrooms—and they’re one of the few predators known to successfully hunt porcupines.

While they are naturally shy and elusive, fishers can be active during the day or night, especially during the spring and fall.

Encounters like this one in New Hartford are rare, but they serve as a fascinating reminder of the wildlife quietly living around us.

If you spot one, enjoy from a distance and avoid leaving food outside that could attract wild animals.

