Snow it Begins! First Winter Weather Advisory of Season in CNY for Snow & Ice

Snow it begins. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is coming to Central New York. And it'll be just in time for a sloppy and slippery mid-week commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Tuesday, November 15 until 1 PM Wednesday, November 16.

Snow is expected to move into Central New York sometime Tuesday evening before mixing with rain, freezing rain, and sleet during the overnight hours. The morning commute could be messy, especially in Boonville, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, and Norwich areas.

You may even need to shovel depending on where you live. 2 to 5 inches is expected with more snow falling in the higher elevations. With the anticipated ice, the first shovel of the season could be a heavy one.

Winter Weather Advisory

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: Snow before 1 am, then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Low around 29. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Wednesday: Snow before 10 am, then rain showers. High near 40. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.

Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

