Parts of New York Could See Up to a Foot of Heavy, Wet Snow

Here comes the first significant winter weather of the season for parts of New York. Up to a foot of heavy, wet snow is anticipated.

Expert meteorologists at the National Weather Service have issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wyoming, Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Southern Wayne.

"In the higher elevations, up to a foot may be possible. In the valleys, snowfall accumulations will be much lower, only a few inches at best."

Wet, heavy snow could lead to isolated power outages and meteorologist are concerned the heavy precipitation could lead to more snow than what is expected.

CNY Wet Weather

As for Central New York, lake effect rain showers are expected through Sunday morning.

New York is in desperate need of any precipitating, rain or snow, to alleviate the drought conditions across the state.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Thursday: Rain. High near 44. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain before 10 PM, then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 10 PM and 1 AM, then rain after 1 AM. Low around 34. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday: Showers. High near 43.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Showers, mainly after 1 PM. High near 45.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

