The first round of snow in Central New York was no more than dusting for some and nonexistent for others. But hang on. More is on the way in the first widespread winter weather of the season.

A mix of snow, rain, and sleet is possible later this week. The latest system is expected to move into Central New York late on November 15 and last until the morning of Wednesday, November 16. The National Weather Service said it should produce more snow than a wintry mix across the region.

Any snow or ice accumulations will be light, however, this will be the first widespread winter weather this season and may impact the Wednesday morning commute. A winter weather advisory may be needed at a later time for some locations.

As with most snow storms in New York, the higher the elevation, the more snow usually falls.

Moving Out & Warming Up

It looks like the storm won't hang around long and if there is any accumulating snow, it won't last very long. So, if you can wait, you won't even have to shovel. The warm temperatures will do the work for you.

The good news is that the system should quickly pull away on Wednesday and with high temperatures climbing into the low 40s, the roads should be at least cleared by later in the day.

The warm weather won't last long either. Below-normal temperatures and lake-effect snow showers are expected through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Long Range Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow showers, possibly mixing with rain after 11 am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night: Snow, mainly after 1 am. Low around 30.

Wednesday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely before 1 pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely before 1 pm, then rain showers likely between 1 pm and 3 pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. C

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

