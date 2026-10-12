First Flakes of the Season Hit Upstate New York

We're still enjoying the fall colors, picking pumpkins and trying to figure out where October went, but Mother Nature has other plans.

The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York, and Whiteface Mountain is giving us a little reminder that winter is coming.

Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks got its first snowfall of the season on October 5, dusting the summit with snow while the surrounding region is showing off its beautiful fall foliage. Talk about a seasonal mashup. One minute you're enjoying the gorgeous autumn colors, and the next you're looking at a mountain getting ready for ski season.

Ice at the Summit of Whiteface Mountain

The Whiteface Mountain Field Station also showed ice forming at the summit.

It's not exactly shocking to see snow and ice up there this time of year. Whiteface's summit sits at 4,867 feet, where temperatures can drop well below what we're experiencing down in the valley.

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Temperatures at the summit dropped to 28 degrees on Tuesday, October 6, and less than an inch of snow had fallen.

Is This Earlier Than Last Year?

Last year, the first snow at Whiteface didn't arrive until October 22. That means this year's first flakes showed up more than two weeks earlier.

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In 2024, the summit saw snow as early as September 8, so Mother Nature doesn't exactly stick to a schedule when it comes to the first taste of winter in the Adirondacks.

Don't Pull Out the Snow Shovels Just Yet

Of course, a little snow at the summit doesn't mean we're about to wake up to a foot of it in Utica or Rome. Conditions at high elevations can be very different from what we're experiencing here in the Mohawk Valley. However, there MAY be a few flakes in Central New York this coming weekend with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Still, it's a good reminder that winter is slowly making its way back. Whiteface is already getting a taste of the cold, and ski season is on the horizon.

For now, we can keep enjoying the fall foliage while it lasts. But maybe it's time to dig those winter coats out of the closet, check the snow brush in the car, and make sure the snowblower still starts.

Because in Upstate New York, you never know when fall is going to hand the keys over to winter!