CNY First Responder Dedicates His Work AND Free Time to the Community

I don't think there's a time when this guy isn't serving Central New York. He deserves to be recognized.

Meet Frank Grippe

There are many people who find their calling and take to it with 100% of their self. Frank is that guy. He serves for not one, but two fire departments and loves every minute of it.

Frank works full-time as a Syracuse firefighter and Critical Care EMT. He travels out to the city everyday to pursue his passion, saving lives all across New York State. But according to his nominator, that's not enough for Frank.

He also serves back home as Assistant Fire Chief in the Frankfort Fire Department. Frank has absolutely dedicated his life to emergency services, always finding ways to sharpen his skills throughout his life.

Even in his off time Frank chooses to volunteer his time at the Frankfort Fire Department helping his hometown.

Frank is an excellent role model to those around him and his community. Thank you for your consistent dedication to being a first responder. You are a true hero in Central New York.

