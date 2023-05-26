CNY Firefighter is Always Ready to Take the Call, It’s in His Blood

Here's a first responder who has always been ready to protect his community, even before he could join.

Credit - Devin Eaton via Facebook Credit - Devin Eaton via Facebook loading...

Meet Devin Eaton

Devin has followed the footsteps of his grandfather, uncle, father and mother for his whole life. So the moment he could join the Remsen Fire Department, he did. Since Devin became a volunteer, he has made any call he possibly could. This includes ones in the middle of the night or the middle of the school/work day.

Just a few years ago he was promoted to lieutenant and puts his heart into being in that position. He goes to any class he can to learn more and he is constantly willing to do whatever he needs to do to protect his community.

Credit - Devin Eaton via Facebook Credit - Devin Eaton via Facebook loading...

He was even involved in massive fires that weren't even in Remsen. During the Boonville block fire a few years ago, he was one of the courageous men that actually went inside the buildings.

He is an amazing firefighter who I know would be proud to receive a first responder Friday recognition.

Thank you Devin for everything you do. You're a true hero and leader in your community. You're inspiring not only everyone in your fire hall, but the next generation of first responders too.

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

