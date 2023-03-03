Unsung Hero 911 Dispatcher Gets Shout Out After Over 30 Years in CNY
If we are talking about people who need to be recognized, Amy is definitely one of them.
Meet Amy Wheeler
Not only has Amy put in her time, but her heart is bigger than you could ever imagine. She's spent over 30 years of her life as a Oneida County 911 Dispatcher, and she deserves all the recognition we can give her.
911 Dispatchers are the unsung hero's of the world. They are over-worked, under-staffed, under appreciated and rarely properly compensated for what they do on a daily basis.
Besides working 12+ hour work shifts, they go home most days feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders. They are the ones talking to a person who just lost a loved one, calming down a caller on the scene of something catastrophic, and even teaching someone how to administer CPR over the phone in an emergency.
There are days when dispatchers feel like the world is an awful place, but to them it is their job. They find pride in saving a life, protecting their community.
Amy and all the 911 Dispatchers deserve the accolades they rarely get, they deserve it on the daily.
So thank you again to Amy and every dispatcher for the work you do day-in and day-out. There aren't many people in this world that can do what you do. We are forever grateful for your dedication.
