CNY Firefighter Teaching Kids Important Values in Life While on the Job

A Central New York father is leading by example. Our First Responder Friday hero not only helps his community, but he's also teaching his kids the important values in life while on the job.

Meet William 'Bill' Kantor

Meet William 'Bill' Kantor. He's a firefighter with the Camden Volunteer Fire Department. He is dedicated to serving his community while still being a very involved father of two teenagers and a 5-year-old.

The family man can often be found at the fire department with his 5-year-old helping to wash the ambulance, his 14-year-old son helping to get fire trucks back in service after a call, or with his 15-year-old daughter on take your child to work day. She was able to ride along in the ambulance while Bill worked at the Camden Ambulance Service on his days off.

Credit - Christine Illingworth Credit - Christine Illingworth loading...

Full-Time Job

If volunteering to fight fires and save lives wasn't already enough, Bill also works full-time as a Pit-Boss at Turning Stone.

With a full-time job, volunteering for the fire department and ambulance service, and raising three children with his wife, where does he find the time?

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

23 CNY School Mascots That Will Have to Change Name There are several schools in Central New York that will be required to change their team logos and mascots after the state school board voted to eliminate Native American names.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

13 Worst Places to Live in New York State From high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of entertainment, here are the 13 worst places to live in New York state, according to Moneyinc.com