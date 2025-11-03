Upstate New York got its first taste of winter as the first plowable snowfall of the season hit.

Light but persistent flakes transformed roads, trees, and rooftops, creating a picturesque early-winter scene and signaling that winter is officially on the horizon.

The first flakes this season were recorded at Whiteface Mountain on October 22—a little late compared to some recent years. In 2024, the summit of Whiteface saw snow as early as September 8. In 2023, the first flakes didn’t appear until October 16, while in 2022, Mother Nature waited until September 23 to make a winter appearance. Historically, snowfall in Central and Upstate New York has arrived at wildly different times.

Halloween Snow

Communities including Old Forge, Boonville, Lake Placid, and Keene saw plowable snow on Halloween, adding a crisp, wintry touch to trick-or-treating.

Department of Transportation plow crews were out to keep roads clear, giving early commuters and holiday-goers alike a glimpse of what’s to come this winter season.

Earliest Measurable Snow

Lowville holds the bragging rights for the earliest measurable snowfall, recording four inches on October 1, 1944.

Syracuse saw 0.6 inches on October 1, 1946

Forestport got 1.5 inches on October 14, 1958

Frankfort received 1.1 inches on October 22, 1988—almost exactly 37 years to the day before this year’s first flakes.

Curious about your town? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has an interactive map showing typical first snowfall dates across the country.

Meteorologists say that while this snowfall is typical for early November in northern New York, it’s a reminder that winter conditions can arrive earlier than some expect. Residents are being encouraged to prepare vehicles with snow tires, keep emergency kits on hand, and be mindful of slick spots on bridges and shaded roads.

For those who enjoy the beauty of the season, the fresh snow transformed the Cascade Lakes and surrounding areas into a winter postcard, with icy branches, frosted rooftops, and quiet streets that hint at the snowy months ahead. For many, it’s a perfect early start to the winter season.