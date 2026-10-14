From Near 80 to Snowflakes? Welcome to New York

If you’re enjoying the warmer weather, don’t get too comfortable. Central New York could see its first lake-effect snow showers of the season this weekend, and Halloween isn’t even here yet.

Whiteface Mountain has already seen the first flakes, but now the weather could bring snowflakes to other parts of New York as a blast of colder air moves in.

Coldimages/Think Stock When will Spring arrive in New York

Enjoy the Warm Weather While You Can

A strong cold front is expected to move through the area late Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, gusty winds and a pretty dramatic temperature drop.

By Friday night, temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s. That colder air moving across the relatively warmer Great Lakes could help produce lake-effect moisture and a few snowflakes in Central New York.

READ MORE: Fall, Meet Winter - Snow Has Arrived on Whiteface Mountain

READ MORE: Almanac Predicts Wild Winter Ride

Get our free mobile app

Will We Actually See Snow Stick?

Don't panic and start digging out the snowblower just yet. The early forecast calls for the possibility of a few snow flurries Saturday morning, not a major snowstorm.

Higher elevations and areas more prone to lake-effect weather could have a better chance of seeing flakes.

Even if snow does make an appearance, temperatures and relatively warm ground conditions should make significant accumulation unlikely in most lower-elevation areas.

The bigger story is the cold and wind. Saturday is expected to feel more like winter, with temperatures struggling to reach the 40s and gusty northwest winds making it feel even colder.

Robert Hoetink/Think Stock 155482741

A Little Taste of Winter

The good news? This cold snap isn't expected to stick around for long. Sunshine should return for Sunday, with temperatures gradually climbing back into the 60s early next week.

So, enjoy the fall colors while you can, keep a jacket handy, and maybe don't put the snow brush too far out of reach. New York weather is reminding us that fall can go from flip-flops to snowflakes in a hurry.