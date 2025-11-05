Get ready, Central New York — the National Weather Service is forecasting our first taste of lake effect snow this weekend into early next week.

Cooler air moving in, combined with lake effect patterns, could bring some snow even to the lower elevations, though widespread accumulation isn’t expected.

The usual snow hotspots — areas like Oneida County and the hills south of the I-90 corridor — are more likely to pick up a few inches starting Sunday night and last until possibly Tuesday.

Upstate New York already saw its first taste of winter as the first plowable snowfall of the season hit on Halloween.

While the latest snow might not be enough to cancel school or work, it’s enough to remind us that winter is officially on the way. So, it might be a good time to dust off the snow boots, pull out the shovels, and get ready for that first taste of the season.

Earliest Measurable Snow

Lowville holds the bragging rights for the earliest measurable snowfall, recording four inches on October 1, 1944.

Syracuse saw 0.6 inches on October 1, 1946

Forestport got 1.5 inches on October 14, 1958

Frankfort received 1.1 inches on October 22, 1988—almost exactly 37 years to the day before this year’s first flakes.

Curious about your town? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has an interactive map showing typical first snowfall dates across the country.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Rain showers. High near 57. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly before 2 AM. Low around 35. Wind gusts as high as 44 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: A chance of afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Showers. Low around 44.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Showers. High near 53.

Sunday Night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Veterans Day: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.