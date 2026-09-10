When Is Central New York's First Fall Frost?

It may still feel like summer, but Mother Nature is already thinking about frost.

We're getting to that time of year when the days start getting shorter, the nights get cooler, and anyone with a garden starts wondering how much longer those tomatoes and peppers are going to survive.

So when can we expect the first frost here in Central New York?

Credit - Jon Handley/Unsplash Credit - Jon Handley/Unsplash

Circle Early October...Maybe

According to the Old Farmers' Almanac, Syracuse typically sees its first fall frost around October 11. The Almanac's current frost data puts Albany around October 9, while colder areas of Upstate New York can see frost much earlier.

For the Utica-Rome area, the average first frost is around October 6. So depending on exactly where you live, your yard could get that first chilly morning a little earlier or later.

READ MORE: Fall Is Coming for New York — Here’s What to Expect

READ MORE: New York, Get Ready - Almanac Predicts Wild Winter Ride

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What Should You Do Before Frost?

If you've got tomatoes, peppers, basil, cucumbers, or other warm-weather plants still hanging around, this is your reminder that their days are numbered.

Keep an eye on the overnight forecast as we get into October. If temperatures start dropping toward the mid-30s, it's probably time to start harvesting the good stuff and bringing those potted plants inside.

And if you're one of those people who refuses to admit summer is over, don't worry. You've still got some time.

Just don't be shocked when you wake up one morning, look outside, and see that Mother Nature has officially put your garden on notice.