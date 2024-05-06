First Food Boat Setting Sail to Serve Hungry Boaters in Central New York This Summer
You've heard of a food truck but a food boat? One is setting sail this summer to feed boaters in Central New York
Jeff Rogers, the man behind the Angry Garlic, purchased the old Lock 24 seafood place and transformed it into a barbeque joint on the water. It finally opened after a number of delays last year.
Now it's time for Rogers to take on a new adventure. This time he's bringing the food to the water.
Angry Waters Sets Sail
Plans are underway to transform a pontoon into a food boat that will launch from Lock 24 on the Seneca River.
There will be food from both Angry Garlic and Angry Smokehouse on the boat, and the menu will change weekly, if not daily.
"This is not a boat you can sit and have a meal on, think of it as a food truck on the water."
The Angry Waters pontoon will travel down the river to Cross Lake at 4 mph, and then work its way back home, in front of Angry Smokehouse.
Angry Waters GPS
Boaters on the water can just pull up to the Angry Waters pontoon, order off the menu, and get their food in takeout containers. Anyone not on the water can wave the pontoon down from the dock and it'll come right to them.
Can't find Angry Waters? Don't worry. The pontoon will have a GPS so you can ping our location.
"We are so pumped, and can't wait to serve you on the water."
Angry Waters will set sail sometime in early June.
A second boat to go down through all the locks to Oneida Lake in 2025.
