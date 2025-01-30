First Free Concert Coming to 2025 New York State Fair
It may only be January but some are already thinking of summer. And nothing says summer quite like like the Great New York State Fair.
The first free concert of the 13 day fair has been announced....sort of.
Concert Clue
A "Concert Clue" was posted on social media, teasing the first act who will be performing this year.
The clue features a picture of a magician pulling a rabbit from a hat and a 99-cent price tag.
Do you think you know who it is from the first clue?
We're guessing Cheap Trick. What's your guess?
Free Fair Concerts
39 national recording acts performed in Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.
The highlight came from country star Megan Moroney, who nearly toppled Lainey Wilson’s record of the biggest crowd. 47,000 fans packed Suburban Park for the show – the second largest concert ever.
Who will be part of the massive lineup this year? Only time will tell.
2025 NYS Fair
The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 21 through September 2 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.
All concerts inside Chevy Court and Suburban Park are free with you $8 admission ticket. Unless the ticket prices go up again this year.
Learn more at NYSfair.ny.gov.
