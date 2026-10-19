Ready or Not, Here Comes the Snow!

Ready or not, here it comes. Snow is making its way down off the mountains and inching closer to Central New York.

Don't panic just yet, though. We're not quite at the point where you need to dig out the snow brushes and start searching for that missing glove.

First, we saw snow on the summit of Whiteface Mountain. Then, this weekend, the flakes made an appearance in the Old Forge and Adirondacks area.

Snow in the Adirondacks, but Not for Long

Vanessa Pillen in Saranac Lake shared a video of the snow falling, giving us a little reminder that winter is waiting for its turn.

Thankfully, the snow didn't stick around for long. With sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s, it didn't take much for those flakes to become a distant memory.

READ MORE: From Fall to Flurries - The First Snow of 2025 Has Arrived in NY

So, before you get too excited about the first signs of winter, you might want to hold off on gassing up the snowmobile, waxing the snowboard, or digging through the garage for the snow shovel.

Is Winter Going to Make Us Wait?

It looks like we'll be hanging onto the nicer weather for a while longer, with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s expected to stick around over the next few weeks.

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Honestly, after seeing snowflakes in October, a little sunshine sounds pretty good. There's still time to enjoy the fall colors, take a walk without freezing your face off, and get outside before the real cold arrives.

Could We Have a Nice Halloween?

We might even get a nice Halloween this year.

That means you could potentially take the kids trick-or-treating without having to squeeze their costumes over a giant winter coat, or figure out how to make a princess dress work with snow boots.

Of course, Mother Nature likes to keep us guessing, so there's no guarantee. We've all lived in Central New York long enough to know that the weather can change its mind faster than we can put away the patio furniture.

For now, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. Winter is clearly reminding us it's on the way, but it doesn't look like it needs to move in just yet.