Favorite Food Truck Moves To New Location With New Owners At The Wheel

A popular Central New York food truck has found a new home and fresh ownership.

For over two decades, Firehouse Hotdogs has been serving the community from its location on East Railroad Street in Oneida.

Leonard Hale chose that location for its ample space, great environment, and most importantly, the safety it provides for his customers, away from the congestion. But changes forced Hale to move on.

New Food Truck Locations

City leaders introduced a new system this year, designating specific approved locations for food vendors. Unfortunately, East Railroad Street wasn't one of them.

The updated system is on a first come, first-serve basis, giving all food truck owners an equal chance to secure a spot. The closest alternative to Railroad Street is Oneida Street, a one-way road.

Hale says he's always been open to welcoming other food trucks. However, he didn't feel the five designated parking spots on Oneida Street provided the security he needed to safely and consistently serve his customers.

Food Truck Sold

Due to the changes, Hale decided to put the business up for sale, and it already has new owners.

The Fitzgerald family has taken over Firehouse Hotdogs and plans to have the truck back in Oneida with the same menu, the same recipes, and the same prices.

It will be located in the Gorman Plaza directly across from Oneida Legion.

"They are very motivated and so excited to continue right where we’ve left off," said Hale, who plans to work with them on the transition.

"We fully support them and would love all our wonderful customers to continue to support them just as you have us."

