After 22 Years, Beloved Central New York Food Truck Packs Up and Moves On

A beloved Central New York food truck is closing after more than two decades at its long-standing location.

Firehouse Hotdogs Food Truck will no longer be parked at its longtime spot on East Railroad Street in Oneida after 22 years.

Owner Leonard Hale chose that location for its ample space, great environment, and most importantly, the safety it provides for his customers, away from the congestion.

"I’ve been in this location for 22 years and suddenly this past year the location I park is unfair to other food trucks."

New Food Truck Locations

This year, Oneida city leaders introduced a new system, designating specific approved locations for food vendors. Unfortunately, East Railroad Street isn’t one of them.

The updated system operates on a first-come, first-served basis, giving all food truck owners an equal chance to secure a spot.

"If I arrive, prepared with food for my customers, only to find all spots taken, it would be devastating for my business and our customers," said Hale

The closest alternative to Railroad Street is on Oneida Street, a one-way road.

Hale says he's always been open to welcoming other food trucks. However, he doesn't feel the five designated parking spots on Oneida Street provide the security he needs to safely and consistently serve his customers.

Business Being Sold

Due to the changes made for food trucks in Oneida, Hale has made the decision to put the business up for sale. He will continue to operate until it is sold and is looking on other alternatives.

"We are currently working on securing a designated location in Sherrill."

