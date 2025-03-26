Firefighters rescue more than just humans.

One dog is safely back home thanks to a Central New York Firefighter.

The Oneida Fire Department responded to an unusual call for assistance when the Oneida Police Department requested help in rescuing a stranded dog.

The dog had ventured out onto a log dam and was unable to make its way back to shore. Concerned for the animal’s safety, the owners contacted the authorities, prompting a swift response from both departments.

Bringing Dog Back to Shore

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters received a briefing from the dog's owners and Oneida Police Sergeant Mosack.

The distressed dog remained perched precariously on the log dam, unable to navigate its way to safety. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the rescue team quickly formulated a plan to retrieve the animal safely.

Firefighter Dan Moyer carefully made his way out onto the log dam and successfully secured the dog and safely guided it back to shore.

Dog Reunited With Family

The dog was reunited with its grateful owners. Miraculously, the pooch was unharmed despite the ordeal. The teamwork between the Oneida Fire Department, the police department, and the concerned owners ensured a positive outcome for the stranded pup.

This successful rescue highlights the dedication and quick thinking of first responders in Oneida. Whether assisting people or pets, the Oneida Fire Department remains committed to protecting and serving the community in all situations.

