It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but the Grinch visited one Central New York community a little early this year.

A volunteer fire department had been all set for a children’s holiday event on Friday, December 5th — full of joy, laughter, and small gifts for local kids. But in a heartbreaking twist, someone broke in and stole all the presents, leaving the kids’ holiday plans feeling a lot less merry.

Community Support Needed

Now, the Westmoreland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is stepping in to make sure the Grinch doesn’t get the last laugh. They’re calling on the community to help replace the stolen gifts so the children can still have the magical event they were promised.

Donations of cash or small, unwrapped gifts for kids ages 4–10 will go a long way toward restoring holiday cheer.

Drop-off is easy. Auxiliary members and firefighters will be at the fire station on Wednesday and Thursday, December 3 & 4, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, ready to accept contributions.

Think of it as your chance to out-Grinch the Grinch and bring joy back to kids who were counting on a special day with their local heroes.

Don't Let the Grinch Steal Christmas

This effort isn’t just about replacing toys — it’s about showing children that the season isn’t ruined, that community spirit and kindness can win over any Grinchy act.

Every donation helps, whether it’s a small gift or a few dollars, and it will go directly to creating smiles and laughter for the Westmoreland kids.

Let’s turn this holiday mishap into a story of generosity. Together, the community can ensure the Grinch didn’t steal Christmas — just a little reminder that even when things go sideways, the holiday spirit can always shine through.