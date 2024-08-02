Cheers! Best Wine Tastings & Tours in the Country Can Be Found in New York

California and Napa Valley are known for their wines. But New York is starting to give the sunshine state a run for its money, bringing in a number of awards. From festivals, tasting rooms and winery tours, the Finger Lakes is wine country too.

The Finger Lakes are among the 10 best wine regions in the country. It's home to over 130 wineries, with one bringing in honors for tastings and tours.

#7 Finger Lakes - Best Wine Region

While most of the Best Wine Region are in California, the Finger Lakes are begin recognized too, coming in at #7 on the USA Today Top 10 list.

Hands toasting red wine glass and friends having fun cheering at winetasting experience - Young people enjoying harvest time together at farmhouse vineyard countryside - Youth and friendship concept Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

#5 Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery - Best Wine Tasting Room

Who has the best wine in the Finger Lakes? Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery offers one of the Best Wine Tasting Room in the country.

"Their modern tasting rooms provide knowledgeable staff, exceptional views, and personalized experiences for their guests."

Dr. Frank is credited with starting a movement that changed the course of wine growing in the Finger Lakes. He was the one responsible for introducing the Riesling (and Gewürztraminer) grapes to the area.

Credit - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery via Facebook Credit - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery via Facebook loading...

#1 Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery - Best Winery Tour

For the second year in a row, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has been named the place with the Best Winery Tour in the country.

"You can also Dr. Konstantin Frank wines with local cheese pairings on the 1886 outdoor terrace overlooking Keuka Lake."

We enjoyed the winery during the Christmas holidays and it was exceptional. From the wonderful service and stunning views to the delicious cheese & wine pairing, it was a perfect family outing.

The local cheese pairings were so good we took a bunch home for Christmas Eve dinner.

TSM TSM loading...

#3 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival - Best Wine Festival

It's not just the Finger Lakes getting recognized either.

The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is among the best in the country too.

"More than 300 vendors set up at this fall festival in upstate New York. Food trucks, wineries with pop-up tasting rooms, and celebrity chef demonstrations make for an entertaining weekend."

The next time you need a little getaway, consider spending time in the Finger Lakes. There's so much more than just wine.

Get our free mobile app

Move Over Wine! There's a One of a Kind Tasting in the Finger Lakes - Honey Move over wine. There's a new one-of-a-kind tasting in town - honey.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams