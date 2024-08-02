Cheers! Best Wine Tastings & Tours in the Country Can Be Found in New York
California and Napa Valley are known for their wines. But New York is starting to give the sunshine state a run for its money, bringing in a number of awards. From festivals, tasting rooms and winery tours, the Finger Lakes is wine country too.
The Finger Lakes are among the 10 best wine regions in the country. It's home to over 130 wineries, with one bringing in honors for tastings and tours.
#7 Finger Lakes - Best Wine Region
While most of the Best Wine Region are in California, the Finger Lakes are begin recognized too, coming in at #7 on the USA Today Top 10 list.
READ MORE: Unique Wine Barge Tour Allows You to Harvest, Stomp & Taste Your Own Wine
#5 Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery - Best Wine Tasting Room
Who has the best wine in the Finger Lakes? Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery offers one of the Best Wine Tasting Room in the country.
"Their modern tasting rooms provide knowledgeable staff, exceptional views, and personalized experiences for their guests."
READ MORE: National Magazine Names Finger Lakes Home to Best Park in New York State
Dr. Frank is credited with starting a movement that changed the course of wine growing in the Finger Lakes. He was the one responsible for introducing the Riesling (and Gewürztraminer) grapes to the area.
#1 Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery - Best Winery Tour
For the second year in a row, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has been named the place with the Best Winery Tour in the country.
READ MORE: Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery Wins 2023 Awards
"You can also Dr. Konstantin Frank wines with local cheese pairings on the 1886 outdoor terrace overlooking Keuka Lake."
We enjoyed the winery during the Christmas holidays and it was exceptional. From the wonderful service and stunning views to the delicious cheese & wine pairing, it was a perfect family outing.
The local cheese pairings were so good we took a bunch home for Christmas Eve dinner.
#3 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival - Best Wine Festival
It's not just the Finger Lakes getting recognized either.
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is among the best in the country too.
"More than 300 vendors set up at this fall festival in upstate New York. Food trucks, wineries with pop-up tasting rooms, and celebrity chef demonstrations make for an entertaining weekend."
The next time you need a little getaway, consider spending time in the Finger Lakes. There's so much more than just wine.
Move Over Wine! There's a One of a Kind Tasting in the Finger Lakes - Honey
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Purple Foot Festival in the Finger Lakes
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams